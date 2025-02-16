Tragic Robbery: AAP Leader's Wife Killed Near Rurka
The wife of AAP leader Anokh Mittal, Lipsy Mittal, was killed in a robbery near Rurka village. The attackers intercepted their car, resulting in Lipsy's death and injuries to Anokh. Relatives protested for action. Police are investigating the incident.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Ludhiana | Updated: 16-02-2025 19:57 IST | Created: 16-02-2025 19:57 IST
- Country:
- India
A disturbing robbery incident resulted in the tragic death of Lipsy Mittal, wife of local AAP leader Anokh Mittal, near Rurka village, the police reported on Sunday.
The couple was ambushed by robbers on their way home from a dinner on the Ludhiana-Malerkotla road, leaving Lipsy dead and Anokh injured.
Lipsy's relatives protested against the incident in front of the hospital. Police officers have launched an investigation into the case.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- robbery
- AAP leader
- death
- Rurka village
- Ludhiana
- Malerkotla
- protest
- Lipsy Mittal
- investigation
- police
Advertisement