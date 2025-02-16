Tragic Robbery: AAP Leader's Wife Killed Near Rurka

A disturbing robbery incident resulted in the tragic death of Lipsy Mittal, wife of local AAP leader Anokh Mittal, near Rurka village, the police reported on Sunday.

The couple was ambushed by robbers on their way home from a dinner on the Ludhiana-Malerkotla road, leaving Lipsy dead and Anokh injured.

Lipsy's relatives protested against the incident in front of the hospital. Police officers have launched an investigation into the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)