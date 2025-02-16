Kerala Bank Heist: Reckless Robber Arrested

Three days following a daring daylight bank robbery in central Kerala, police apprehended the suspect responsible for absconding with approximately Rs 15 lakh. Rijo Antony, a Chalakudy native, was arrested on Sunday.

Police reports reveal that Antony admitted his intention to use the stolen funds to repay debts. He was arrested at his residence, where officers recovered around Rs 10 lakh. Efforts are ongoing to trace the remaining amount.

The suspect executed the robbery on a motorcycle near Chalakudy at around 2.15 pm on Friday. CCTV footage shows the robber arriving on a scooter, armed and disguised, before locking staff in a room and emptying the cash counter. Phone records and video evidence led to his arrest. Antony, known for extravagant spending, intended to deposit the money before his wife's return from abroad.

(With inputs from agencies.)