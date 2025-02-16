Assam Accord: Consensus Reached on Key Recommendations

The Assam government and the All Assam Students' Union (AASU) have reached an agreement on 38 recommendations from the Justice Biplab Kumar Sharma Committee's report regarding the Assam Accord. Key areas of consensus include the compulsory teaching of the Assamese language in schools, conducting surveys of Char areas, and publishing government notifications in Assamese alongside English.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the consensus at a press conference, highlighting the importance of safeguarding Assam's indigenous population through cultural preservation, linguistic safeguards, and land rights. Out of the 52 recommendations in the Clause 6 report, 39 were discussed. Additional time is needed to decide on the remaining 14 suggestions.

This agreement marks progress in implementing the 40-year-old Assam Accord, which aimed to address the concerns of the indigenous people of Assam regarding foreign nationals. The Assam Accord was a result of a six-year-long anti-foreigner movement and dictated the identification and deportation of foreigners who arrived in Assam after March 25, 1971.

(With inputs from agencies.)