U.S. Military Neutralizes Al Qaeda Affiliate Leader

The U.S. military announced an airstrike in northwest Syria that killed a senior finance and logistics official of al Qaeda affiliate Hurras al-Din. This operation is part of ongoing efforts to disrupt the militant group. U.S. Central Command released a statement but disclosed no further details about the strike.

Updated: 17-02-2025 04:38 IST

The U.S. military conducted a targeted airstrike in northwest Syria on Saturday, successfully eliminating a senior finance and logistics official of the al Qaeda-linked group, Hurras al-Din.

This action is part of a broader U.S. strategy to disrupt the activities and structure of the militant organization in the region.

While the U.S. Central Command confirmed the operation, it refrained from providing further specifics about the mission or the identity of the individual targeted.

