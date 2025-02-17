Left Menu

Admiral Nevelskoy's Artillery Drills in Sea of Japan

The Russian Navy's large landing ship, Admiral Nevelskoy, performed artillery firing exercises in the Sea of Japan. The drills included tests for air defense and firing on simulated air and unmanned boat targets. These exercises are part of the Pacific Fleet's regular combat training.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-02-2025 08:15 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 08:15 IST
In a series of military exercises, the Russian Navy's Admiral Nevelskoy tested its artillery capabilities in the Sea of Japan. This operation was reported by the Russian news agency, Interfax, on Monday, highlighting the ship's strategic role.

The exercises involved the crew of the landing ship executing artillery fire on simulated air targets as part of single ship air defense readiness. Large-caliber machine guns were also employed against small, maneuverable targets meant to simulate unmanned enemy boats.

The activities are part of the Pacific Fleet's routine combat training regime, reinforcing the fleet's operational readiness, according to statements released by the press service and cited by Interfax.

(With inputs from agencies.)

