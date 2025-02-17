Unresolved Corruption: Maharashtra's Lingering Suspensions

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) of Maharashtra has uncovered a concerning number of unresolved corruption cases involving public servants. According to a report, 173 officials accused of graft have not faced suspension despite investigations dating back to 2012.

The findings indicate that 30 Class I officials, 29 Class II, 106 Class III, and eight Class IV officers were probed, but none have been suspended as of January 31. Mumbai registered the highest number of cases at 46, followed by Thane, Aurangabad, and other regions.

The education and sports departments, with 41 pending suspensions, and the Urban Development-II section, with 36 cases, are the most affected. Alarmingly, 22 convicted officials still await dismissal, most of whom served in Class-III positions.

(With inputs from agencies.)