Drone Warfare: Aerial Clash Over Ukraine

A total of 147 Russian drones targeted Ukraine overnight, according to Ukrainian military reports. Ukraine's air force intercepted 83 drones, while electronic countermeasures prevented 59 from reaching their targets. The incident highlights ongoing tensions and technological warfare strategies between the two nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 17-02-2025 14:12 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 12:39 IST
In a significant display of aerial combat, Russian forces launched an overnight assault involving 147 drones aimed at Ukraine, according to a statement from the Ukrainian military.

Defensive measures proved effective as Ukraine's air force successfully intercepted and shot down 83 drones. The remaining 59 drones were thwarted by electronic countermeasures, preventing them from achieving their objectives.

This event underscores the persistent tensions and the evolving military tactics in the region, with both sides leveraging advanced technology in their strategies.

