Chaos and Fragility: 500 Days of Conflict and Ceasefire Uncertainty

The conflict, ignited by a Hamas attack on October 7, 2023, marks its 500th day amid an unstable ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

Although the fragile halt in hostilities has lasted a month, its expiration in early March stirs uncertainty about whether negotiations for a durable peace will occur or if violence will resume.

Casualty statistics reveal the dire impact: around 1,200 casualties in Israel, over 48,200 in Gaza, and thousands more injured or displaced, reflecting the profound destruction inflicted by this prolonged conflict.

