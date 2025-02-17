Sweden Considers Troop Deployment for Ukraine Peacekeeping

Sweden has not ruled out the possibility of sending troops to Ukraine as part of a postwar peacekeeping mission, according to comments from the country's foreign minister reported by Swedish Radio on Monday.

The statement coincides with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer's readiness to dispatch British troops for similar duties, as he aims to display to the United States that European involvement is crucial in negotiations to end the conflict. Swedish Foreign Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard emphasized the need for a peace agreement that respects international law and ensures Russia cannot regroup to launch future attacks.

Stenergard highlighted that once a just and sustainable peace is achieved, Sweden remains open to maintaining it through potential troop deployment. Meanwhile, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio arrived in Saudi Arabia for talks with Russian officials to seek an end to Russia's nearly three-year war in Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)