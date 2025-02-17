Left Menu

Assam FIR Against Pakistani National Sparks Controversy Over Internal Affairs Interference

The Assam Police lodged an FIR against Ali Tauqeer Sheikh for making comments about India's internal affairs, suspected of disrupting communal harmony and national interests. The state government, while deciding against charging Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi or his wife, initiated an inquiry to explore Sheikh's alleged anti-India activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 17-02-2025 14:33 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 14:05 IST
The Assam Police have filed an FIR against Ali Tauqeer Sheikh on accusations of commenting on India's internal matters, which could potentially jeopardize communal harmony and the country's interests, announced Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday.

In a swift action following a Cabinet decision, the FIR was registered as CID PS Case No 05/2025. Interestingly, despite accusations against Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi's British wife, Elizabeth Colburn, linking her to Pakistani intelligence networks, no case has been filed against her or the MP, though the situation remains politically charged.

Sparking further intrigue, the Cabinet has ordered a thorough investigation into Sheikh's activities within India and potential links to Elizabeth. Authorities are tasked with uncovering any collaborators involved in a purported anti-India agenda, as political tensions tighten amid allegations and counterclaims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

