Assam FIR Against Pakistani National Sparks Controversy Over Internal Affairs Interference
The Assam Police lodged an FIR against Ali Tauqeer Sheikh for making comments about India's internal affairs, suspected of disrupting communal harmony and national interests. The state government, while deciding against charging Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi or his wife, initiated an inquiry to explore Sheikh's alleged anti-India activities.
- Country:
- India
The Assam Police have filed an FIR against Ali Tauqeer Sheikh on accusations of commenting on India's internal matters, which could potentially jeopardize communal harmony and the country's interests, announced Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday.
In a swift action following a Cabinet decision, the FIR was registered as CID PS Case No 05/2025. Interestingly, despite accusations against Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi's British wife, Elizabeth Colburn, linking her to Pakistani intelligence networks, no case has been filed against her or the MP, though the situation remains politically charged.
Sparking further intrigue, the Cabinet has ordered a thorough investigation into Sheikh's activities within India and potential links to Elizabeth. Authorities are tasked with uncovering any collaborators involved in a purported anti-India agenda, as political tensions tighten amid allegations and counterclaims.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Assam govt can conduct any inquiry but we know where we stand: Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi amid controversy over his wife’s 'ISI links'.
Congress-BJP Clash: Gaurav Gogoi to Pursue Legal Action over 'Baseless' Allegations
Afraid of losing 2026 Assam polls, BJP taking diversionary tactics, claims Cong's Gaurav Gogoi amid controversy over his wife’s 'ISI links'.
Assam CM Softens Stand on Gaurav Gogoi Amid Anti-India Allegations
Discussions on legal action against BJP held with AICC, steps soon: Cong MP Gaurav Gogoi amid controversy over his wife’s ISI links.