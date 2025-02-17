Left Menu

Sweden Considers Role in Ukraine Peacekeeping

Sweden's Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson expressed openness to contributing to post-war peacekeeping forces in Ukraine, contingent on negotiations. His comments follow a similar stance from the UK. Swedish Foreign Minister emphasized the need for a just peace respecting international law. U.S. diplomatic efforts continue in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-02-2025 15:43 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 15:20 IST
Ulf Kristersson Image Credit: Wikipedia

Sweden is open to the possibility of contributing to post-war peacekeeping forces in Ukraine, according to Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson. His comments signal a potential alignment with British efforts as talks continue about European roles in the conflict resolution.

Kristersson emphasized the need for clear mandates for peacekeeping forces, indicating that discussions must progress before any decisive actions are taken. He acknowledged Sweden's tradition of enhancing regional security as a basis for its potential involvement.

Meanwhile, Swedish Foreign Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard stressed the importance of a sustainable peace respecting international law. In parallel, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio is conducting talks in Saudi Arabia, aiming to negotiate the end of Russia's prolonged invasion of Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)

