Left Menu

Tragic Stabbing Incident in Northeast Delhi

A 27-year-old woman was fatally stabbed in Gokalpuri, northeast Delhi. After a PCR call, police responded to the scene where the injured woman was found and rushed to the hospital. Despite efforts, she succumbed to her injuries. An investigation is underway to find the assailant.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-02-2025 15:47 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 15:27 IST
Tragic Stabbing Incident in Northeast Delhi
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in Gokalpuri, northeast Delhi, when a 27-year-old woman was stabbed to death on Monday morning, according to police reports.

The authorities were alerted by a PCR call at 9.08 am, indicating that a woman was discovered on the road near Johripur pulia. Responding swiftly, the police arrived to find bloodstains and learned that the woman had been taken to a hospital.

At JPC Hospital, it was confirmed that the victim had suffered severe stab wounds to her abdomen. Despite medical interventions, she died in the emergency ward. A crime scene investigation is in progress with police and forensic teams working to identify the attacker and determine the motive behind this heinous crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weighs In

Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weig...

 Global
2
Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

 Global
3
Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

 Global
4
US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025