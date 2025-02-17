Tragic Stabbing Incident in Northeast Delhi

A tragic incident unfolded in Gokalpuri, northeast Delhi, when a 27-year-old woman was stabbed to death on Monday morning, according to police reports.

The authorities were alerted by a PCR call at 9.08 am, indicating that a woman was discovered on the road near Johripur pulia. Responding swiftly, the police arrived to find bloodstains and learned that the woman had been taken to a hospital.

At JPC Hospital, it was confirmed that the victim had suffered severe stab wounds to her abdomen. Despite medical interventions, she died in the emergency ward. A crime scene investigation is in progress with police and forensic teams working to identify the attacker and determine the motive behind this heinous crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)