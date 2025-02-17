Tragic Stabbing Incident in Northeast Delhi
A 27-year-old woman was fatally stabbed in Gokalpuri, northeast Delhi. After a PCR call, police responded to the scene where the injured woman was found and rushed to the hospital. Despite efforts, she succumbed to her injuries. An investigation is underway to find the assailant.
- Country:
- India
A tragic incident unfolded in Gokalpuri, northeast Delhi, when a 27-year-old woman was stabbed to death on Monday morning, according to police reports.
The authorities were alerted by a PCR call at 9.08 am, indicating that a woman was discovered on the road near Johripur pulia. Responding swiftly, the police arrived to find bloodstains and learned that the woman had been taken to a hospital.
At JPC Hospital, it was confirmed that the victim had suffered severe stab wounds to her abdomen. Despite medical interventions, she died in the emergency ward. A crime scene investigation is in progress with police and forensic teams working to identify the attacker and determine the motive behind this heinous crime.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Mysterious Illness Sparks Urgent Investigation in Jammu's Rajouri District
Scandal Unveiled: Arrest Sparks Murder and Fraud Investigations
Taliban Attack at UN Compound in Kabul Sparks Investigations
Supreme Court Demands Forensic Report in Manipur Chief Minister's Audio Clip Scandal
Nordic Investigation Concludes Weather-Induced Cable Break