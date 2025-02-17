Left Menu

Odisha's Fight Against Maoist Insurgency: A Success Story

From 2006 to January 2025, Odisha saw a significant surrender of 582 CPI (Maoist) cadres under a comprehensive policy aimed at reintegration. The government spent Rs 9.62 crore on beneficiary provisions including financial aid, vocational training, and marriage incentives, marking a successful containment of Maoist activities.

Updated: 17-02-2025 15:29 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 15:29 IST
In a significant development, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi revealed to the Odisha state Assembly that 582 CPI (Maoist) cadres have surrendered from 2006 up to January 2025.

Responding to Congress MLA Mangu Khilla, Majhi detailed that 364 of these former militants were eligible for benefits under the state's Surrender and Rehabilitation Policy, with a total expenditure of Rs 9.62 crore.

The policy, which began in 2006, focuses on offering financial assistance, education, and vocational training to facilitate a peaceful reintegration. Majhi noted that the initiative has been pivotal in reducing Maoist influence, especially in areas once known for heavy insurgent presence.

