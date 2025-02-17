Preventing Future Tragedies: The Call for Better Crowd Management
In response to a deadly stampede at New Delhi Railway Station, a PIL was filed seeking governmental action for improved crowd management. The plea urges the adoption of NDMA's 2014 recommendations on mass gatherings and calls for enhanced safety measures at railway stations, highlighting the inconsistency in safety efforts for the general public.
- Country:
- India
Following a tragic stampede at New Delhi Railway Station that resulted in 18 deaths and 15 injuries, a public interest litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Supreme Court. The plea seeks immediate action to prevent future incidents.
Filed by advocate Vishal Tiwari, the PIL urges the government to implement the National Disaster Management Authority's 2014 report on managing crowds at events. It calls for the establishment of an expert committee to develop guidelines and coordination between Union and state authorities.
The petitioner highlights the need for safety improvements at railway stations, including wider corridors and better access to platforms. The PIL criticizes the disparity in deploying advanced technology and intelligence for VIPs while common citizens face safety risks.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Telangana's Landmark Caste Survey Paves Way for Social Justice
Beyoncé Makes Grammy History with Landmark Country Album Win
Australia Cracks Down on Online Extremism with Landmark Sanctions
Telangana Set to Approve Landmark Caste Survey Report in Milestone Move
Rugby Australia and Nine Entertainment Secure Landmark Broadcast Extension