Left Menu

Preventing Future Tragedies: The Call for Better Crowd Management

In response to a deadly stampede at New Delhi Railway Station, a PIL was filed seeking governmental action for improved crowd management. The plea urges the adoption of NDMA's 2014 recommendations on mass gatherings and calls for enhanced safety measures at railway stations, highlighting the inconsistency in safety efforts for the general public.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-02-2025 18:42 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 18:42 IST
Preventing Future Tragedies: The Call for Better Crowd Management
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Following a tragic stampede at New Delhi Railway Station that resulted in 18 deaths and 15 injuries, a public interest litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Supreme Court. The plea seeks immediate action to prevent future incidents.

Filed by advocate Vishal Tiwari, the PIL urges the government to implement the National Disaster Management Authority's 2014 report on managing crowds at events. It calls for the establishment of an expert committee to develop guidelines and coordination between Union and state authorities.

The petitioner highlights the need for safety improvements at railway stations, including wider corridors and better access to platforms. The PIL criticizes the disparity in deploying advanced technology and intelligence for VIPs while common citizens face safety risks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tremors felt in Delhi.

Tremors felt in Delhi.

 India
2
Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

 Global
4
Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025