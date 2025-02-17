Preventing Future Tragedies: The Call for Better Crowd Management

Following a tragic stampede at New Delhi Railway Station that resulted in 18 deaths and 15 injuries, a public interest litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Supreme Court. The plea seeks immediate action to prevent future incidents.

Filed by advocate Vishal Tiwari, the PIL urges the government to implement the National Disaster Management Authority's 2014 report on managing crowds at events. It calls for the establishment of an expert committee to develop guidelines and coordination between Union and state authorities.

The petitioner highlights the need for safety improvements at railway stations, including wider corridors and better access to platforms. The PIL criticizes the disparity in deploying advanced technology and intelligence for VIPs while common citizens face safety risks.

(With inputs from agencies.)