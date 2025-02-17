Left Menu

Tragic Family Incident Linked to Financial Strain

A family of four was discovered deceased in their Mysuru apartment, with financial difficulties speculated as the triggering factor. A note suggested no external blame, highlighting a loan for two flats. Authorities are investigating, suspecting poisoning, but await forensic reports for confirmation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mysuru | Updated: 17-02-2025 19:01 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 19:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A family of four was found dead under mysterious circumstances in their Mysuru apartment on Monday, police reported. Identified as Chetan, his wife Rupali, their son Kushal, and Chetan's mother Priyamvada, the family lived in Vishweshwaraiah Nagar.

Police recovered a death note suggesting financial stress due to loans for two flats might have prompted the tragic event. Preliminary investigations hint that Chetan may have poisoned his family before committing suicide, though the exact cause is yet to be determined pending forensic findings.

Mysuru Police Commissioner Seema Latkar disclosed that the family, originally from Gorur in Hassan and Mysuru, was discovered after relatives were alerted. Chetan, previously employed in Dubai as a mechanical engineer, had been facing financial difficulties since returning to India in 2019.

(With inputs from agencies.)

