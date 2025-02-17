Beawar Minor Exploitation: Detentions Made in Disturbing Case

In a troubling incident in Rajasthan's Beawar district, police have detained seven Muslim youths accused of sexually exploiting minor girls and attempting to forcefully convert them. The detainment followed complaints from the families of five young girls.

Three First Information Reports (FIRs) have been filed against ten Muslim men at the Bijai Nagar police station. The charges include sexual exploitation, rape, stalking, and violations of the POCSO Act. According to DSP Sajjan Singh, the girls alleged that the men provided them with Chinese mobile phones, exploited them sexually, and attempted to blackmail them into religious conversion.

The seven individuals identified in the FIRs are currently in custody, and a magisterial inquiry is underway to further investigate the claims. Authorities continue their investigation as statements from the victims have already been recorded.

(With inputs from agencies.)