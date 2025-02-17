Left Menu

Stalemate at the Border: Israel's Strategic Retention

An Israeli official announced that forces will stay in five strategic southern Lebanon locations post-withdrawal deadline. This goes against Lebanon's opposition to any delay in the Israeli pullout, following a ceasefire with Hezbollah.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 17-02-2025 19:18 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 19:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Israel

In a significant development, an Israeli official has revealed that the country's forces will maintain their presence at five crucial locations in southern Lebanon, despite the looming deadline for withdrawal. The official, speaking anonymously as per regulations, made this statement on Monday.

Lebanon's government has expressed strong opposition to any further postponement of the Israeli pullout, a crucial component of the ceasefire agreement that halted hostilities with the Hezbollah militant organization.

This decision to delay the withdrawal could potentially heighten tensions, as it challenges the terms agreed upon in the recent truce, highlighting the fragile nature of peace in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

