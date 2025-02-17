Stalemate at the Border: Israel's Strategic Retention

In a significant development, an Israeli official has revealed that the country's forces will maintain their presence at five crucial locations in southern Lebanon, despite the looming deadline for withdrawal. The official, speaking anonymously as per regulations, made this statement on Monday.

Lebanon's government has expressed strong opposition to any further postponement of the Israeli pullout, a crucial component of the ceasefire agreement that halted hostilities with the Hezbollah militant organization.

This decision to delay the withdrawal could potentially heighten tensions, as it challenges the terms agreed upon in the recent truce, highlighting the fragile nature of peace in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)