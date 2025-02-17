China and Australia Engage in Strategic Defence Dialogue Amid Tensions
Chinese and Australian military officials met for a strategic dialogue in Beijing, discussing bilateral and military relations and regional security. Both countries agreed on strengthening communication and handling conflicts. This comes amid tensions over Australia's maritime patrol in the South China Sea.
Amid growing tensions in the South China Sea, China and Australia have taken a step towards improved military relations. High-ranking officials from both nations convened in Beijing for a defence strategic dialogue, emphasizing the need for strategic communication and cooperation.
The talks, described as 'in-depth' by China's defence ministry, addressed several core issues including bilateral relations and regional security. Both sides agreed to enhance their strategic dialogue to manage conflicts and continue exchanges.
Last week, China criticized Australia for its maritime patrol in the disputed South China Sea, accusing it of spreading 'false narratives'. The Australian government, however, has insisted that its actions comply with international law, reflecting the persisting tensions despite the dialogue.
