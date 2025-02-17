Left Menu

China and Australia Engage in Strategic Defence Dialogue Amid Tensions

Chinese and Australian military officials met for a strategic dialogue in Beijing, discussing bilateral and military relations and regional security. Both countries agreed on strengthening communication and handling conflicts. This comes amid tensions over Australia's maritime patrol in the South China Sea.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 17-02-2025 19:29 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 19:29 IST
China and Australia Engage in Strategic Defence Dialogue Amid Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

Amid growing tensions in the South China Sea, China and Australia have taken a step towards improved military relations. High-ranking officials from both nations convened in Beijing for a defence strategic dialogue, emphasizing the need for strategic communication and cooperation.

The talks, described as 'in-depth' by China's defence ministry, addressed several core issues including bilateral relations and regional security. Both sides agreed to enhance their strategic dialogue to manage conflicts and continue exchanges.

Last week, China criticized Australia for its maritime patrol in the disputed South China Sea, accusing it of spreading 'false narratives'. The Australian government, however, has insisted that its actions comply with international law, reflecting the persisting tensions despite the dialogue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tremors felt in Delhi.

Tremors felt in Delhi.

 India
2
Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

 Global
4
Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025