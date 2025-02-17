EU Leaders Urged to Prioritize Defense Investments

The Belgian Finance Minister, Vincent Van Peteghem, voiced support for a strategic proposal by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. The proposal aims to create budgetary flexibility for defense investments as European leaders are currently sidelined in peace discussions between the U.S. and Russia over the Ukraine conflict.

Speaking before a Eurogroup meeting, Van Peteghem described the situation as extraordinary and emphasized the need for crisis solutions. He highlighted the commission's proposal, calling it an important opportunity to align defense investments with the existing European budgetary framework.

Van Peteghem also noted the necessity of exploring other financial avenues. He mentioned the potential to leverage common European financial tools and suggested strengthening the European Investment Bank's involvement in financing the European defense sector.

