Left Menu

Manipur's Chief Secretary Engages with Churachandpur: Bridging Governance and Grassroots

Prashant Kumar Singh, Manipur's chief secretary, visited Churachandpur district to evaluate the law and order situation. He engaged with civil society and security officials to address local issues, including political stability, development projects, and essential public services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Churachandpur | Updated: 17-02-2025 19:48 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 19:48 IST
Manipur's Chief Secretary Engages with Churachandpur: Bridging Governance and Grassroots
  • Country:
  • India

Manipur's chief secretary, Prashant Kumar Singh, on Monday conducted an evaluative visit to Churachandpur district to assess ongoing law and order concerns, officials reported. During his visit, he engaged with representatives from civil society organizations from Churachandpur and Pherzawl districts to gain insight into local dilemmas.

Singh also conferred with security personnel to acquire a comprehensive understanding of the prevailing security environment in the district, according to statements released. His visit was strengthened by the presence of DGP Rajiv Singh, and Singh took the opportunity to interact with administrative officers and medical students in the area.

Meanwhile, political and developmental grievances were firmly placed on the agenda by the Zomi Council and its associated organizations. Key demands included the extension of Suspension of Operations, airport construction, and improved protection for displaced individuals. Singh assured the council of committed efforts towards stabilizing and enhancing conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tremors felt in Delhi.

Tremors felt in Delhi.

 India
2
Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

 Global
4
Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025