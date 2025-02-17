Manipur's Chief Secretary Engages with Churachandpur: Bridging Governance and Grassroots

Manipur's chief secretary, Prashant Kumar Singh, on Monday conducted an evaluative visit to Churachandpur district to assess ongoing law and order concerns, officials reported. During his visit, he engaged with representatives from civil society organizations from Churachandpur and Pherzawl districts to gain insight into local dilemmas.

Singh also conferred with security personnel to acquire a comprehensive understanding of the prevailing security environment in the district, according to statements released. His visit was strengthened by the presence of DGP Rajiv Singh, and Singh took the opportunity to interact with administrative officers and medical students in the area.

Meanwhile, political and developmental grievances were firmly placed on the agenda by the Zomi Council and its associated organizations. Key demands included the extension of Suspension of Operations, airport construction, and improved protection for displaced individuals. Singh assured the council of committed efforts towards stabilizing and enhancing conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)