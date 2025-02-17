Bribery Scandal Rocks Rajasthan: Two Tehsildars Arrested in Corruption Case

In a significant crackdown, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) apprehended two tehsildars in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district for accepting a bribe of ₹15 lakh.

According to ACB Director General Ravi Prakash Meharda, a special team from Jaipur detained Bhaniyana Tehsildar Sumitra Chaudhary as she received the illicit sum meant for herself and Fatehgarh Tehsildar Shivprasad Sharma.

A complaint highlighted harassment and a demand for ₹60 lakh for registering land and related processes. The ACB's subsequent operation confirmed these allegations, leading to arrests under the Prevention of Corruption Act, Meharda confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)