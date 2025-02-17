Left Menu

Bribery Scandal Rocks Rajasthan: Two Tehsildars Arrested in Corruption Case

The Anti-Corruption Bureau arrested two tehsildars in Rajasthan for accepting a bribe of ₹15 lakh. The officials demanded ₹60 lakh for land registration and measurement. The ACB verified the complaint and caught the tehsildars red-handed. A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been filed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 17-02-2025 19:53 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 19:53 IST
Bribery Scandal Rocks Rajasthan: Two Tehsildars Arrested in Corruption Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant crackdown, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) apprehended two tehsildars in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district for accepting a bribe of ₹15 lakh.

According to ACB Director General Ravi Prakash Meharda, a special team from Jaipur detained Bhaniyana Tehsildar Sumitra Chaudhary as she received the illicit sum meant for herself and Fatehgarh Tehsildar Shivprasad Sharma.

A complaint highlighted harassment and a demand for ₹60 lakh for registering land and related processes. The ACB's subsequent operation confirmed these allegations, leading to arrests under the Prevention of Corruption Act, Meharda confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tremors felt in Delhi.

Tremors felt in Delhi.

 India
2
Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

 Global
4
Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025