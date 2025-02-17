Bribery Scandal Rocks Rajasthan: Two Tehsildars Arrested in Corruption Case
The Anti-Corruption Bureau arrested two tehsildars in Rajasthan for accepting a bribe of ₹15 lakh. The officials demanded ₹60 lakh for land registration and measurement. The ACB verified the complaint and caught the tehsildars red-handed. A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been filed.
In a significant crackdown, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) apprehended two tehsildars in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district for accepting a bribe of ₹15 lakh.
According to ACB Director General Ravi Prakash Meharda, a special team from Jaipur detained Bhaniyana Tehsildar Sumitra Chaudhary as she received the illicit sum meant for herself and Fatehgarh Tehsildar Shivprasad Sharma.
A complaint highlighted harassment and a demand for ₹60 lakh for registering land and related processes. The ACB's subsequent operation confirmed these allegations, leading to arrests under the Prevention of Corruption Act, Meharda confirmed.
