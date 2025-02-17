Congress Urges Adjournment of Election Commissioner Selection

The Congress party has called on the government to delay the meeting intended for the selection of the new Chief Election Commissioner. This request is tied to a pending Supreme Court hearing scheduled for February 19, which concerns the formation of the selection panel.

Rahul Gandhi, as the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, was part of the three-member selection committee meeting along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, held at the Prime Minister's Office in South Block.

Addressing a press conference post-meeting, Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi criticized the removal of the Chief Justice of India from the committee, asserting that it compromises the Election Commission's integrity. Singhvi highlighted that the Supreme Court has issued a notice on the case, advising the government to wait until the court's decision before proceeding.

(With inputs from agencies.)