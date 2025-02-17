Swift Justice: Man Convicted in Heinous Crime Against Infant in Kolkata

A POCSO court in Kolkata delivered a verdict on Monday, convicting a man for the brutal rape and attempted murder of a seven-month-old girl. The judgment was based on evidence presented during a 40-day trial, concluding with testimony from 24 witnesses.

The case, a chilling reminder of crimes against children, was built on crucial assistance from the Central Forensic Science Laboratory. The unique gait of the accused was captured in CCTV footage, aiding in his identification and subsequent arrest in West Bardhaman district.

The disturbing incident has shocked the community, and justice awaits further as the court prepares to announce the sentence on Tuesday. The infant victim remains under medical care, while her family, living in dire conditions, awaits closure.

(With inputs from agencies.)