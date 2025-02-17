Left Menu

Supreme Court to Review NFRA's Authority Over Auditors

The Supreme Court agreed to consider NFRA's plea regarding its power to discipline chartered accountants. The NFRA challenged a Delhi High Court ruling that quashed show-cause notices against auditing firms due to a lack of neutrality. The apex court underscored the need for separate investigating and adjudicatory functions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-02-2025 20:22 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 20:22 IST
Supreme Court to Review NFRA's Authority Over Auditors
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Monday decided to examine a plea from the National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA) over its authority to issue show cause notices and discipline chartered accountants and accounting firms.

The NFRA sought the apex court's intervention following a Delhi High Court ruling that upheld the NFRA's powers but invalidated notices against several auditing firms, citing procedural bias. The Supreme Court stressed the necessity of keeping investigative and adjudicatory roles within the NFRA distinct, echoing standard practice in customs and excise law.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta represented the NFRA, highlighting the effect of the High Court's decision on the body's operational capacity. The Supreme Court emphasized fairness in NFRA's procedures and deferred the matter to April 28 for further proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tremors felt in Delhi.

Tremors felt in Delhi.

 India
2
Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

 Global
4
Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025