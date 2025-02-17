High Court to Consider Plea on Renaming India to Bharat
The Delhi High Court is reviewing a plea to rename India as Bharat or Hindustan. The petitioner seeks constitutional amendments to reflect traditional names, arguing that 'India' symbolizes colonial legacy. The government is given time to respond, with further hearing set for March 12.
The Delhi High Court has agreed to consider a plea advocating for the renaming of India to Bharat or Hindustan, reflecting traditional and cultural identifications over colonial legacy.
Filed by petitioner Namaha, the plea seeks amendments to the Constitution's Article 1, demanding the Union be identified as Bharat or Hindustan, rather than India.
The court has now deferred proceedings to March 12, granting the government time to prepare a response, following initial instructions from the Supreme Court to treat the petition as a representation in 2020.
