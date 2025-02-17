Historic Democratic Shift in Chhattisgarh's Bastar Region

In an unprecedented event, villagers in the Naxalite-affected Bastar region of Chhattisgarh cast their votes in the panchayat elections for the first time in decades, according to Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai. The elections were largely peaceful, symbolizing a significant democratic triumph in the area.

Chief Minister Sai described the voting in Sukma district, particularly in the native village of Naxalite commander Hidma, as historic. Villagers participated with enthusiasm, illustrating their choice for development over violence. This change signifies a decisive turn in Bastar's fight against Naxalism.

The peaceful conduct of these elections amidst the Naxal threat reaffirms the region's growing trust in democracy. Sai emphasized that recent government efforts, including security enhancements and infrastructure development, have been pivotal in restoring confidence among the populace.

