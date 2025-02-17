Celebrating Electoral Excellence: Delhi's Award for Democratic Commitment
Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena recognized officials for their pivotal roles in the electoral process of the 2024 Lok Sabha and 2025 Delhi Assembly elections. The ceremony, led by Delhi's Chief Electoral Officer, honored contributions across various categories, emphasizing smooth election management and commitment to democratic values.
Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena honored key officials on Monday for their significant contributions to the electoral process during the 2024 Lok Sabha and 2025 Delhi Assembly polls.
The award ceremony, orchestrated by the Delhi Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), saw notable participation from Delhi Chief Secretary Dharmendra Kumar, Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora, and other dignitaries. It celebrated achievements in election management, statutory process completion, IT innovations, and media engagement.
Recognized for her remarkable conduct of the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections, Delhi CEO R Alice Vaz received the state award for best electoral practices. Saxena highlighted the elections' smooth execution across constituencies, crediting the joint efforts of authorities and the community. The event underscored a triumph of democracy and efficient governance.
