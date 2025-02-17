Left Menu

Himachal's Fierce Battle Against Rising Drug Menace

Former Himachal Chief Minister Jairam Thakur criticized the current government for insufficient anti-drug efforts, citing an increase in addiction cases. He highlighted the previous government's measures like a drug-free app and interstate collaborations. Health Minister Dhani Ram Shandil defended the government's rigorous actions against drug crimes and efforts in legislative reforms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dharamshala | Updated: 17-02-2025 20:39 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 20:39 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Former Himachal Chief Minister Jairam Thakur has leveled serious accusations against the current state government, asserting that it remains indifferent to the rising drug menace, highlighted by a surge in addiction cases.

Thakur, reflecting on reports of youth fatalities due to overdoses, stated that the official count of 11 drug-related deaths since the Sukhu government took office until July 2024 understates the extent of the issue. He argued that social stigma obscures the true scope of the crisis.

On the other hand, Health Minister Dhani Ram Shandil countered these claims by outlining the government's strong anti-drug measures, including the proposed Himachal Pradesh Anti-Drug Act and a Special Task Force to combat the drug trade.

(With inputs from agencies.)

