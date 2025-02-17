Himachal's Fierce Battle Against Rising Drug Menace

Former Himachal Chief Minister Jairam Thakur has leveled serious accusations against the current state government, asserting that it remains indifferent to the rising drug menace, highlighted by a surge in addiction cases.

Thakur, reflecting on reports of youth fatalities due to overdoses, stated that the official count of 11 drug-related deaths since the Sukhu government took office until July 2024 understates the extent of the issue. He argued that social stigma obscures the true scope of the crisis.

On the other hand, Health Minister Dhani Ram Shandil countered these claims by outlining the government's strong anti-drug measures, including the proposed Himachal Pradesh Anti-Drug Act and a Special Task Force to combat the drug trade.

