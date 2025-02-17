Telangana-AP Water Dispute: CM Reddy Calls for Central Intervention

In a significant development, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has directed officials to file a complaint with the Central government against Andhra Pradesh, accusing the neighboring state of unilateral water withdrawal from shared water projects.

During a meeting with Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy, CM Reddy emphasized the critical role of the Central Water Commission in water allocation between states. He criticized Andhra Pradesh for its alleged excessive water utilization and urged the Centre to intervene decisively.

The Chief Minister proposed the installation of a telemetry system to accurately measure water usage, offering initial funding from Telangana's coffers to expedite implementation. Additionally, he instructed district collectors to ensure seamless water supply during the approaching summer. The unfolding dispute highlights the ongoing challenges in managing regional water resources.

