Navigating Tensions: The Global Stakes of the Taiwan Strait

Taiwan asserts the Taiwan Strait as international waters, countering China's claims of sovereignty. Taiwan's defense ministry highlights global security risks amid increased tension, especially with Canadian warships transiting the strait. Canada supports freedom of navigation, challenging China's efforts to label the strait as an internal issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-02-2025 20:59 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 20:59 IST
Taiwan's defense ministry has underscored the Taiwan Strait as international waters, countering China's assertions of sovereign control. Recent passages by U.S. and Canadian warships through this strategic waterway have heightened tensions, with Taiwan emphasizing the global security implications of such disputes.

China has condemned Canada's naval maneuvers, accusing them of undermining regional peace. However, Canada maintains these transits align with international laws ensuring freedom of navigation. Taiwan supports Canada's position, warning of the risks involved in allowing China to frame the strait as an internal matter.

Beijing's military activities around Taiwan continue, prompting concerns from democracies worldwide. Taiwan's elected government firmly denies Beijing's claims, stressing the island's right to self-determination and underscoring its commitment to peace and stability in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

