Taiwan's defense ministry has underscored the Taiwan Strait as international waters, countering China's assertions of sovereign control. Recent passages by U.S. and Canadian warships through this strategic waterway have heightened tensions, with Taiwan emphasizing the global security implications of such disputes.

China has condemned Canada's naval maneuvers, accusing them of undermining regional peace. However, Canada maintains these transits align with international laws ensuring freedom of navigation. Taiwan supports Canada's position, warning of the risks involved in allowing China to frame the strait as an internal matter.

Beijing's military activities around Taiwan continue, prompting concerns from democracies worldwide. Taiwan's elected government firmly denies Beijing's claims, stressing the island's right to self-determination and underscoring its commitment to peace and stability in the region.

