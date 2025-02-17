Left Menu

Moscow and Washington at Crossroads Over Ukraine Peace Talks

Efforts to initiate Ukraine peace talks between Moscow and Washington face challenges as the U.S. has yet to appoint a chief negotiator. Russian adviser Yuri Ushakov emphasized a 'business-like' approach ahead of talks in Saudi Arabia, aiming to restore relations and commence negotiations on Ukraine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-02-2025 21:13 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 21:13 IST
Efforts to kick off Ukraine peace talks between Moscow and Washington are hindered by the absence of a U.S. chief negotiator, as stated by Yuri Ushakov, Russia's foreign policy adviser. Despite the roadblock, both countries are gearing up for discussions in Saudi Arabia.

Ushakov, alongside Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, is set to engage with U.S. officials, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio. This dialogue follows a phone call between President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump, who agreed to pursue peace talks regarding the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

In an appearance on Russian state TV, Ushakov described the Russian delegation's approach as 'business-like' with a clear agenda. The focus remains on restoring bilateral relations, exploring negotiation avenues on Ukraine, and considering high-level contacts. Russia's sovereign wealth fund chief, Kirill Dmitriev, may also attend to discuss economic matters.

