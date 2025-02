Outspoken Conservative Nominated as DC's Top Federal Prosecutor

Conservative activist Ed Martin has been nominated by the president as the top federal prosecutor in Washington, DC. Known for echoing Donald Trump's claims of a stolen 2020 election, Martin has defended January 6 rioters and dismissed related cases while serving as interim US attorney.

Martin, whose appointment requires Senate confirmation, has been pivotal in pardoning January 6 defendants and ordering internal reviews of prosecutions. His tenure also includes defending Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency in its scrutiny of government spending.

Critics argue Martin's role is more about fulfilling political aims than public safety, raising questions about his motivations. Previously, he was active in Republican politics, leading Stop the Steal campaigns and supporting defendants post-riot. His partisan involvement continues to spark debate.

(With inputs from agencies.)