Trade Union Tensions Erupt in Tragic Killing
Eight individuals were arrested following the murder of Jithin Shaji, a CITU-affiliated headload worker, after a clash in Kerala. An internal dispute escalated, leading to the stabbing. The CPI(M) blames the RSS-BJP for the attack, but BJP denies, pointing to CITU links among the accused.
Eight individuals have been detained in connection with the murder of Jithin Shaji, a headload worker associated with the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), in Kerala's Perunad district. The tragic incident followed an altercation between two groups.
Police reports indicate that the fatal clash, involving accused Vishnu PS and seven accomplices, occurred after a disagreement escalated into violence. Shaji was attacked upon arriving at the scene and later succumbed to his injuries at a hospital.
The CPI(M) claims the RSS-BJP influenced the violence, while the BJP refutes this, instead highlighting connections between the suspects and CITU. A special investigation team is pursuing the case, with the region's community tensions under scrutiny.
(With inputs from agencies.)
