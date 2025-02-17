U.N. Appeals for $6 Billion to Combat Sudan's Worst Hunger Crisis
The U.N. has issued an urgent appeal for $6 billion in aid for Sudan to tackle the world's worst hunger crisis amid civil war. The crisis, exacerbated by a conflict between Sudan's army and the RSF, has displaced millions and heightened food insecurity for almost half the population.
U.N. officials have requested $6 billion from international donors to address what they described as the worst hunger crisis globally, exacerbated by the ongoing civil war in Sudan.
This appeal, which represents a significant increase from last year's funding request, comes at a challenging time when global aid budgets are under pressure. The cessation of certain aid from the U.S., announced by President Donald Trump, has further strained resources.
The funds are critical to counter the humanitarian fallout from the 22-month conflict between Sudan's army and the RSF, which has displaced millions and pushed half of the country's population into severe hunger.
