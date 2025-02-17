Left Menu

U.N. Appeals for $6 Billion to Combat Sudan's Worst Hunger Crisis

The U.N. has issued an urgent appeal for $6 billion in aid for Sudan to tackle the world's worst hunger crisis amid civil war. The crisis, exacerbated by a conflict between Sudan's army and the RSF, has displaced millions and heightened food insecurity for almost half the population.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-02-2025 22:06 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 22:06 IST
U.N. Appeals for $6 Billion to Combat Sudan's Worst Hunger Crisis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.N. officials have requested $6 billion from international donors to address what they described as the worst hunger crisis globally, exacerbated by the ongoing civil war in Sudan.

This appeal, which represents a significant increase from last year's funding request, comes at a challenging time when global aid budgets are under pressure. The cessation of certain aid from the U.S., announced by President Donald Trump, has further strained resources.

The funds are critical to counter the humanitarian fallout from the 22-month conflict between Sudan's army and the RSF, which has displaced millions and pushed half of the country's population into severe hunger.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tremors felt in Delhi.

Tremors felt in Delhi.

 India
2
Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

 Global
4
Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025