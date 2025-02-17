Left Menu

Sensational Fake CSR Fund Scam: Anandhu Krishnan's Multi-Crore Fraud Unveiled

Anandhu Krishnan is accused of orchestrating a massive fake CSR fund scam, involving Rs 548 crore credited to his firms' accounts. Investigations reveal misappropriations from 21 bank accounts, impacting over 60,000 individuals. The Crime Branch probes further as Krishnan faces allegations of defrauding citizens through false promises of discounted goods.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 17-02-2025 22:42 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 22:42 IST
The sensational fake CSR fund scam involving Rs 548 crore has been unearthed, with links pointing to Anandhu Krishnan, the primary suspect. Eleven accounts associated with his firms have received substantial credits, spreading across various transactions over the past months.

The Crime Branch, intensifying its investigation, has secured Krishnan's custody for further questioning. This move comes amidst allegations of misappropriating funds from over 60,000 individuals through deceptive promises of discounted goods like laptops and scooters.

The judicial court granted two days for police interrogation, notwithstanding opposition from Krishnan's defense. The sizable scam has raised alarms across the state, prompting the Crime Branch to take charge of the investigation from multiple local authorities, emphasizing the urgency and gravity of the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

