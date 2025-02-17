Sensational Fake CSR Fund Scam: Anandhu Krishnan's Multi-Crore Fraud Unveiled

The sensational fake CSR fund scam involving Rs 548 crore has been unearthed, with links pointing to Anandhu Krishnan, the primary suspect. Eleven accounts associated with his firms have received substantial credits, spreading across various transactions over the past months.

The Crime Branch, intensifying its investigation, has secured Krishnan's custody for further questioning. This move comes amidst allegations of misappropriating funds from over 60,000 individuals through deceptive promises of discounted goods like laptops and scooters.

The judicial court granted two days for police interrogation, notwithstanding opposition from Krishnan's defense. The sizable scam has raised alarms across the state, prompting the Crime Branch to take charge of the investigation from multiple local authorities, emphasizing the urgency and gravity of the case.

