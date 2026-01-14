Left Menu

Allegations of Torture Emerge Against Faridabad Crime Branch

A woman accused the Faridabad Crime Branch of torture, saying she was submerged in water and suspended from a ceiling. The police denied these charges but confirmed an investigation. The woman was detained after a nearby theft but claims she was abused during questioning.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Faridabad | Updated: 14-01-2026 22:51 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 22:51 IST
Allegations of Torture Emerge Against Faridabad Crime Branch
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
An alarming accusation of police misconduct has surfaced in Faridabad, where a woman has alleged that Crime Branch officers tortured her. Detained on suspicion of theft, she claims her head was submerged in water and she was suspended from the ceiling with a rope.

The woman, who works at an under-construction building and as a domestic help, became a suspect after an alleged burglary at TDI Society, where she washed dishes. According to the police, she was questioned but released the same day. They have denied her claims of torture, stating an investigation is ongoing.

The allegations highlight serious concerns about police brutality. One female officer was reportedly present during the incident. Both police officials and the woman's lawyer are now focused on ensuring a thorough investigation to ascertain the facts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

