Left Menu

Beware of Fake Recruitment: Ministry Warns Public

The Ministry of Rural Development has issued a warning regarding a fraudulent advertisement claiming to recruit on behalf of 'The National Rural Development & Recreation Mission'. This organization claims links with the ministry but is operating independently and without endorsement. Official recruitment details are available only on the ministry's website.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-02-2025 22:45 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 22:45 IST
Beware of Fake Recruitment: Ministry Warns Public
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of Rural Development has alerted the public about a fraudulent advertisement concerning recruitment by a group titled 'The National Rural Development & Recreation Mission'.

The ministry clarified that this organization, claiming to operate from Dr Rajendra Prasad Road, New Delhi, and managing websites www.nrdrm.com and www.nrdrmvacancy.com, is not affiliated with them.

The ministry emphasized it does not charge fees at any recruitment stage and cautioned against sharing personal banking details. Official recruitment information is posted exclusively on the ministry's website, rural.gov.in.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tremors felt in Delhi.

Tremors felt in Delhi.

 India
2
Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

 Global
4
Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025