Beware of Fake Recruitment: Ministry Warns Public

The Ministry of Rural Development has alerted the public about a fraudulent advertisement concerning recruitment by a group titled 'The National Rural Development & Recreation Mission'.

The ministry clarified that this organization, claiming to operate from Dr Rajendra Prasad Road, New Delhi, and managing websites www.nrdrm.com and www.nrdrmvacancy.com, is not affiliated with them.

The ministry emphasized it does not charge fees at any recruitment stage and cautioned against sharing personal banking details. Official recruitment information is posted exclusively on the ministry's website, rural.gov.in.

(With inputs from agencies.)