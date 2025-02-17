European Shares Reach Historic High Amid Defence Stock Surge

European shares surged to a record closing high on Monday, fueled by a significant uptick in defence stocks as investors anticipate increased military spending in the region. This comes following rising pressure from the United States. The pan-European STOXX 600 index climbed 0.5% to an unprecedented 555.42 points.

The aerospace and defence index spearheaded sectoral gains, experiencing a 4.6% jump, marking its highest one-day surge since Russia's invasion of Ukraine last year. Notably, Italy's Leonardo saw an 8.1% rise, Sweden's Saab AB soared 16.2%, and Britain's BAE Systems advanced 8.9%, while Thyssenkrupp's shares skyrocketed by 19.8% amid plans to divest its warship unit.

As European leaders convened in Paris for a summit on Ukraine, increased defence spending figures prominently on the agenda, likely financed through national borrowing, potentially escalating fiscal strains in countries such as France and Italy. Meanwhile, higher treasury yields contributed to a rise in the banking sector, reflecting increased bond issuance to support defence investments.

