AAP Leader Accused in Wife's Murder Plot

In a shocking turn of events, police have apprehended a local AAP leader, Anokh Mittal, accused of orchestrating his wife's murder. The plot, allegedly motivated by Mittal's extramarital affair, resulted in the arrest of his girlfriend and four contract killers linked to the crime.

The incident, initially reported as a robbery gone wrong, took place when Mittal and his wife, Lipsy, were returning home from a hotel dinner. According to Police Commissioner Kuldeep Singh Chahal, further investigation uncovered Mittal's involvement in the fatal plan.

The operation included offers of Rs 2.5 lakhs to the assailants, with Rs 50,000 paid upfront. Even with multiple arrests, authorities are still in pursuit of Gurpreet Singh, the alleged mastermind behind the contract killers. The investigation remains active.

(With inputs from agencies.)