Gyanesh Kumar Takes Helm as India's New Chief Election Commissioner

Gyanesh Kumar has been appointed as India's new Chief Election Commissioner, becoming the first to assume the role under the newly established appointment law, according to the law ministry on Monday.

Kumar's term is set to conclude on January 26, 2029, just days before the anticipated announcement of the next Lok Sabha election schedule. Meanwhile, Vivek Joshi, a 1989-batch Haryana-cadre IAS officer, has joined as an election commissioner and will serve until 2031.

Kumar, who has a rich background in various governmental roles, will oversee significant assembly polls in Bihar, Kerala, and other states during his tenure. His appointment follows a request from Congress to delay the decision until the Supreme Court's ruling on a related petition, a request made by Rahul Gandhi in a panel chaired by Prime Minister Modi.

