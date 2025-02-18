Left Menu

M23 Rebels' Rise: Looting and Struggle for Control in Eastern Congo

The M23 rebels, backed by Rwanda, have captured Bukavu in eastern Congo, escalating tensions and fears of widespread conflict. The takeover led to looting and a power vacuum as government forces withdrew. The rebels now control significant mineral resources, raising stakes in the volatile region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-02-2025 00:32 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 00:32 IST
Bukavu, eastern Congo's second-largest city, is reeling from the aftermath of looting that coincided with the arrival of Rwandan-supported M23 rebels. The rebel group's move into the city center on Sunday represents their most significant advance since capturing Goma in January.

The capture of strategic locations, including a key airport, poses a severe challenge to Kinshasa's authority, heightening fears of a regional conflict. Congolese troops withdrew, leading to looting and further destabilization. The rebels pledged to restore order, claiming the army had abandoned Bukavu's residents.

M23's advances have given them control over valuable mineral resources, further complicating the situation. Rwanda continues to deny accusations of supporting the rebels, while Congo accuses Rwanda of exploiting its mineral wealth through proxy militias.

(With inputs from agencies.)

