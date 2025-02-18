Putin's Adviser Ushakov on Bilateral Ukraine Talks in Riyadh

Yuri Ushakov, a senior adviser to Russian President Vladimir Putin, announced upon his arrival in Riyadh that negotiations concerning Ukraine would remain strictly between two parties, according to Russia's RIA news agency.

In the Saudi capital, Ushakov made it clear that the discussions would involve only bilateral interactions with the United States, ruling out any potential for trilateral talks in this diplomatic setting.

Ushakov's statements underscore Russia's focus on direct conversations with American diplomats, as ongoing tensions continue to define the geopolitical landscape surrounding Ukraine.

