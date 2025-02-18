Left Menu

Putin's Adviser Ushakov on Bilateral Ukraine Talks in Riyadh

Yuri Ushakov, adviser to Russian President Vladimir Putin, stated that discussions on Ukraine in Riyadh will be strictly bilateral, dismissing any possibility of trilateral talks. Ushakov emphasized that negotiations with American counterparts are the focus of this diplomatic engagement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-02-2025 03:41 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 03:41 IST
Putin's Adviser Ushakov on Bilateral Ukraine Talks in Riyadh

Yuri Ushakov, a senior adviser to Russian President Vladimir Putin, announced upon his arrival in Riyadh that negotiations concerning Ukraine would remain strictly between two parties, according to Russia's RIA news agency.

In the Saudi capital, Ushakov made it clear that the discussions would involve only bilateral interactions with the United States, ruling out any potential for trilateral talks in this diplomatic setting.

Ushakov's statements underscore Russia's focus on direct conversations with American diplomats, as ongoing tensions continue to define the geopolitical landscape surrounding Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tremors felt in Delhi.

Tremors felt in Delhi.

 India
2
Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

 Global
4
Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025