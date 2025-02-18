Left Menu

Zelenskiy and Macron: Vision for Lasting Peace

Ukrainian President Zelenskiy and French President Macron discussed the importance of having strong security guarantees for Ukraine. Zelenskiy emphasized that without these assurances, any peace agreement would be unreliable and potentially lead to further conflict initiated by Russia against Ukraine or other European countries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-02-2025 03:46 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 03:46 IST
In a significant diplomatic discussion late Monday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy engaged with French President Emmanuel Macron to deliberate on the necessity of robust security guarantees for Ukraine.

According to Zelenskiy's statement on X, both leaders agreed that lasting peace could only be achieved through dependable security measures.

Zelenskiy warned that any agreement lacking these guarantees might serve as a deceptive resolution and could act as a precursor to renewed Russian aggression in Europe.

(With inputs from agencies.)

