Strategic Alliance Unveiled: Cook Islands and China Forge New Partnership

Cook Islands Prime Minister Mark Brown plans to reveal details of a new strategic partnership with China, which has sparked concern in New Zealand about its implications. Despite opposition protests, Brown assures transparency. The $4 million deal covers various sectors, enhancing China's influence in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 18-02-2025 04:02 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 04:02 IST
Cook Islands Prime Minister Mark Brown is set to disclose the full details of a strategic partnership agreement with China. This development has raised eyebrows in New Zealand, given its constitutional ties to the Pacific island nation.

Prime Minister Brown, who recently returned from a trip to China, emphasized transparency and stated that New Zealand's concerns should be alleviated once the agreements are reviewed online. The deal includes a $4 million grant from China.

The strategic alliance covers bilateral cooperation across multiple sectors. This move has sparked protests in the Cook Islands and is part of China's larger ambition to expand influence in the Pacific, a region where Western countries have historically held sway.

