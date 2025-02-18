Left Menu

European Leaders Deliberate Over Security Guarantees for Ukraine

European leaders convened in Paris and signaled readiness to provide security guarantees to Ukraine. However, they deemed it risky to establish a ceasefire without a simultaneous peace agreement. Details are contingent on American support levels.

During a critical meeting held Monday in Paris, European leaders collectively signaled their willingness to extend security guarantees to Ukraine. However, a European Union official emphasized the perils of agreeing to a ceasefire without an accompanying peace accord.

The official highlighted that these security assurances hinge on specific terms, which will be negotiated with all involved parties. This approach underscores the complexity and diplomatic nuances of the situation.

The level of American support remains a pivotal factor, influencing the form and extent of security guarantees that can be offered. This development is part of ongoing international efforts to address the conflict in Ukraine.

