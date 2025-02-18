Left Menu

Kerala's CSR Scam: A Web of Deception Unraveled

The Enforcement Directorate searched multiple locations in Kerala related to a CSR fund scam, where fraudsters promised discounts on goods but defrauded Rs 37 crore. Anandu Krishnan, the main suspect, has been arrested. Politicians and dealers are under scrutiny as the investigation unfolds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 18-02-2025 11:08 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 10:35 IST
In a sweeping crackdown, the Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday raided several locations across Kerala tied to an alleged fake CSR fund scam. The fraudulent scheme involved swindling money by offering laptops, scooters, and home appliances at half price.

Anandu Krishnan, noted as the prime suspect, orchestrated the scam. Authorities are now investigating people and entities linked to Krishnan, as they attempt to trace the ill-gotten gains from the victims, mostly from financially strained backgrounds.

The probe has extended its reach to include political figures, electronics and automotive dealers, cooperative banks, and even a fertiliser company. These searches follow a case lodged by the Kerala Police Crime Branch, with reports showing the fraud amounted to roughly Rs 37 crore, impacting victims statewide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

