Left Menu

Drone Attack Shakes Dolynska: Civilians Injured and Displaced

A Russian drone attack in Dolynska, Ukraine, injured a mother and her two children, leading to the evacuation of residents from 38 apartments. The incident coincides with U.S.-Russia peace talks in Saudi Arabia, amid ongoing denial from both nations about targeting civilians during the conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-02-2025 11:35 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 11:35 IST
Drone Attack Shakes Dolynska: Civilians Injured and Displaced
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An overnight Russian drone attack on Dolynska, a central Ukrainian city, inflicted injuries on a mother and her two children, necessitating the evacuation of 38 residential flats. The Kirovohrad governor, Andriy Raikovych, reported the hostile strike on social media early Tuesday.

Raikovych stated that the mother and one child had been hospitalized following the attack. He also shared images depicting flames licking through windows of a high-rise building. These claims remain unverified by independent sources, and there has been no immediate response from Russian authorities.

This escalation comes as high-level Russian and U.S. discussions unfold in Saudi Arabia, seeking resolutions to the Ukrainian war. Neither Kyiv nor its European allies are participating in the talks, highlighting the complex geopolitical tensions surrounding the conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tremors felt in Delhi.

Tremors felt in Delhi.

 India
2
Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

 Global
4
Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How reinforcement learning and generative AI drive the next wave of data-centric AI innovation

Medical training enters digital age: The impact of VR and AR on hemodialysis education

Trust, consensus, and debate: How scientists choose their crisis communication channels

Transforming coral reef coral reef monitoring and conservation with AI and GIS

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025