Drone Attack Shakes Dolynska: Civilians Injured and Displaced

An overnight Russian drone attack on Dolynska, a central Ukrainian city, inflicted injuries on a mother and her two children, necessitating the evacuation of 38 residential flats. The Kirovohrad governor, Andriy Raikovych, reported the hostile strike on social media early Tuesday.

Raikovych stated that the mother and one child had been hospitalized following the attack. He also shared images depicting flames licking through windows of a high-rise building. These claims remain unverified by independent sources, and there has been no immediate response from Russian authorities.

This escalation comes as high-level Russian and U.S. discussions unfold in Saudi Arabia, seeking resolutions to the Ukrainian war. Neither Kyiv nor its European allies are participating in the talks, highlighting the complex geopolitical tensions surrounding the conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)