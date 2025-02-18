Ayodhya Biker Gang Faces Crackdown for Overcharging Pilgrims

The Ayodhya Police have initiated a significant crackdown on a biker gang allegedly involved in overcharging pilgrims traveling to the Ram temple. On Monday and Tuesday, authorities from the Ram Janmabhoomi police station seized 30 motorcycles as part of their operation.

The surge in pilgrims visiting Ayodhya during the ongoing Maha Kumbh in the nearby Prayagraj district has led to vehicle entry restrictions, inadvertently providing an opportunity for these bikers to charge exorbitant fares, reportedly up to Rs 100 per kilometer. This prompted local complaints and subsequent police action.

Furthermore, a woman pilgrim from Maharashtra, Kavita Shetty, has lodged an FIR against an acquaintance over a purported VIP darshan fraud at the temple, prompting a collaborative investigation involving the Mumbai Police.

(With inputs from agencies.)