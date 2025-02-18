Left Menu

Ayodhya Biker Gang Faces Crackdown for Overcharging Pilgrims

The Ayodhya Police have launched a crackdown on a biker gang accused of overcharging pilgrims visiting the Ram temple. Thirty bikes were seized in the operation. Additionally, a woman from Maharashtra has filed an FIR over a VIP darshan scam at the temple, prompting further investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ayodhya | Updated: 18-02-2025 12:42 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 12:42 IST
Ayodhya Biker Gang Faces Crackdown for Overcharging Pilgrims
  • Country:
  • India

The Ayodhya Police have initiated a significant crackdown on a biker gang allegedly involved in overcharging pilgrims traveling to the Ram temple. On Monday and Tuesday, authorities from the Ram Janmabhoomi police station seized 30 motorcycles as part of their operation.

The surge in pilgrims visiting Ayodhya during the ongoing Maha Kumbh in the nearby Prayagraj district has led to vehicle entry restrictions, inadvertently providing an opportunity for these bikers to charge exorbitant fares, reportedly up to Rs 100 per kilometer. This prompted local complaints and subsequent police action.

Furthermore, a woman pilgrim from Maharashtra, Kavita Shetty, has lodged an FIR against an acquaintance over a purported VIP darshan fraud at the temple, prompting a collaborative investigation involving the Mumbai Police.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tremors felt in Delhi.

Tremors felt in Delhi.

 India
2
Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

 Global
4
Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How reinforcement learning and generative AI drive the next wave of data-centric AI innovation

Medical training enters digital age: The impact of VR and AR on hemodialysis education

Trust, consensus, and debate: How scientists choose their crisis communication channels

Transforming coral reef coral reef monitoring and conservation with AI and GIS

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025