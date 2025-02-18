Tragic Sketch: Daughter Exposes Mother's Murder

In a heart-wrenching case from Shiv Parivar Colony, a five-year-old's drawing helped uncover the alleged murder of her mother, Sonali, who was initially thought to have died by suicide. The child's attempt to depict the crime has led to the arrest of her father, Sandeep Budholia.

The tragedy unfolded when Sonali's in-laws reported her death as a suicide. However, upon visiting the scene, Sonali's family learned from her daughter, Darshika, that her mother was strangled by her father. The family's allegations of foul play led to a police investigation.

Superintendent Gyanendra Kumar Singh confirmed the arrest of the primary suspect, Sandeep Budholia. The victim's family, citing past harassment and dowry demands, demanded action against all involved. The police have registered a case and further investigations are underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)