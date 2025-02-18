Left Menu

Russian Rouble Dips Amid Historic U.S.-Russia Talks

The Russian rouble weakened against the dollar as U.S. and Russian officials engaged in pivotal discussions in Saudi Arabia aimed at resolving Moscow's conflict in Ukraine. Despite this decline, the rouble has appreciated significantly this year due to anticipated de-escalation of tensions with Western nations.

Updated: 18-02-2025 14:57 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 13:57 IST
The Russian rouble experienced a slight decline against the dollar on Tuesday as high-level meetings took place between Russian and U.S. officials in Saudi Arabia. These discussions mark the most significant interactions since the Cold War, focusing on resolving the ongoing conflict between Moscow and Ukraine.

By 0807 GMT, the rouble fell 0.8% to 90.33 against the dollar on the Moscow Exchange. Despite this downturn, the currency remains near a five-month high reached earlier. Additionally, it dropped 0.6% against China's yuan, reflecting the currency market's response to current geopolitical developments.

The rouble's strength this year, with a 20% gain against the dollar, has largely been driven by expectations of reduced geopolitical tensions between Russia and Western countries. The ongoing talks may influence further currency movements and economic strategies.

