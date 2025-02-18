Russian Rouble Dips Amid Historic U.S.-Russia Talks

The Russian rouble experienced a slight decline against the dollar on Tuesday as high-level meetings took place between Russian and U.S. officials in Saudi Arabia. These discussions mark the most significant interactions since the Cold War, focusing on resolving the ongoing conflict between Moscow and Ukraine.

By 0807 GMT, the rouble fell 0.8% to 90.33 against the dollar on the Moscow Exchange. Despite this downturn, the currency remains near a five-month high reached earlier. Additionally, it dropped 0.6% against China's yuan, reflecting the currency market's response to current geopolitical developments.

The rouble's strength this year, with a 20% gain against the dollar, has largely been driven by expectations of reduced geopolitical tensions between Russia and Western countries. The ongoing talks may influence further currency movements and economic strategies.

